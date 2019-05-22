Ad
Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban (l) with Russian president Vladimir Putin, who has publicly urged his EU friends to block Magnitsky-related action (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Dutch MPs: EU sanctions should bear Magnitsky name

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Dutch government must "make every effort" that new EU sanctions on human rights abusers will be named after Sergei Magnitsky, a late Russian activist, Dutch MPs have said.

The government must also "ensure that large-scale corruption ... falls within this sanctions law", the MPs said in a binding resolution passed by 83 votes to 67 on Tuesday (22 May).

The instructions come amid talks by member states' diplomats in Brussels on what has been provisionally named an "EU global ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

