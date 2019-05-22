Dutch MPs: EU sanctions should bear Magnitsky name

The Dutch government must "make every effort" that new EU sanctions on human rights abusers will be named after Sergei Magnitsky, a late Russian activist, Dutch MPs have said.

The government must also "ensure that large-scale corruption ... falls within this sanctions law", the MPs said in a binding resolution passed by 83 votes to 67 on Tuesday (22 May).

The instructions come amid talks by member states' diplomats in Brussels on what has been provisionally named an "EU global ...