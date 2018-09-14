Atopic eczema patients want more understanding

Patients suffering from the itchy eczema are calling for more awareness, as the chronic disease is on the increase in Europe - together with other allergies.

Atopic eczema, or atopic dermatitis, is a type of inflammation of the skin that results in red, swollen, extremely itchy, and cracked skin. The inflammation occurs because the body produces antibodies in response to an allergen.

Although the causes are not clear, experts believe the rise could be due to environmental factors ...