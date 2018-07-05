Schengen at stake in Austria-Germany talks

The future of the passport-free Schengen area will be at stake on Thursday (5 July) when German interior minister Horst Seehofer meets the leaders of the Austrian government in Vienna.

This is at least the message in the Austrian capital, in response to Seehofer's plan to send back asylum seekers to the country where they were registered in Europe, or, when this is not possible, to neighbouring Austria.

In reaction, the centre-right Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz warned that h...