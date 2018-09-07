Ad
Pristina monument: Serbia, as well as five EU states, do not recognise Kosovo (Photo: Wikipedia)

Kosovo-Serbia deal: addressing the fears

by Bekim Collaku, Prishtina,

Following the announcement of the third meeting of the final phase of EU-led negotiations, due to take place on in Brussels on Friday (7 September), public discourse on the issue has intensified.

The dialogue, aimed at delivering a final peace deal between Kosovo and Serbia and thus enable their respective European paths, is being led by the two parties, but it belongs to everybody.

All citizens - whether active in civil society, academia, the private sector or just ordinary cit...

