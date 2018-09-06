Hungary vote exposes EU rift on populism

The European Parliament (EP) will vote next week on whether to trigger a sanctions procedure against Hungary's government, with the issue having grown into a crucial debate on whether the EU can defend its values and if the EU's largest party will shift to the right.
MEPs will cast their votes next Wednesday (12 September) on a report urging EU member states to investigate, under ...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
