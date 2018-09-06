Ad
euobserver
MEP Sargenitni (l) with Hungary's foreign minister Szijjarto at a hearing in the EP

Hungary vote exposes EU rift on populism

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Parliament (EP) will vote next week on whether to trigger a sanctions procedure against Hungary's government, with the issue having grown into a crucial debate on whether the EU can defend its values and if the EU's largest party will shift to the right.

MEPs will cast their votes next Wednesday (12 September) on a report urging EU member states to investigate, under ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Macron and Orban defend opposing EU visions
Orban allies divided in vote on Hungary sanctions probe
Orban to EPP: turn 'Christian democratic' or face challenge
Macron picks up glove to fight Orban and allies
MEP Sargenitni (l) with Hungary's foreign minister Szijjarto at a hearing in the EP

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections