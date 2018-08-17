EU gets record response on 'summertime' consultation

More than 4.6 million responses have been received in a public consultation by the EU Commission on whether to review legislation on daylight-saving time, possibly opening the way for scrapping the longer summer daylight hours.
The number of responses is a record for any EU public consultation process.
"It is an unprecedented level of participation," an EU official said, adding that the biggest co...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
