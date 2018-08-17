Ad
In all the EU's 28 member states the clocks go forward one hour in March for the summer, and back again in October for the winter

EU gets record response on 'summertime' consultation

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

More than 4.6 million responses have been received in a public consultation by the EU Commission on whether to review legislation on daylight-saving time, possibly opening the way for scrapping the longer summer daylight hours.

The number of responses is a record for any EU public consultation process.

"It is an unprecedented level of participation," an EU official said, adding that the biggest co...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

