With the clock ticking, Brexit talks are bogged down in how to avoid a hard Irish border (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Brexit talks resume as chance of 'no deal' put at 50:50

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

UK officials are in Brussels again on Thursday (16 August) to discuss the future border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland with EU officials.

How to prevent a 'hard border' on the Irish island has remained one of the most difficult sticking points in the UK-EU talks for an agreement between the two sides dealing with how the UK will leave the bloc.

The talks will not be attended by the UK's recently-appointed new Brexit minister Dominic Raab or the EU's main Brex...

