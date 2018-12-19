Why it's time for the Kosovo Security Force

Like any sovereign, independent country, Kosovo requires an army to protect its territorial integrity and the citizens of all its communities.
That is why we are beginning the process of transforming the mandate of the Kosovo Security Force (KSF).
This will consist of the disciplined and transparent transition of the KSF into a professional, multi-ethnic, Nato-interoperable army.
The present KSF is a lightly armed, 2,500-...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.