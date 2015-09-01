Hungary U-turn on migrant trains prompts unrest

Hundreds of migrants in Budapest on Tuesday (1 September) demanded to be allowed to go to Germany, after authorities barred them from boarding trains heading west.

The crowd of Syrian, Afghan, and Central Asian asylum seekers chanted “Freedom! Freedom!”, “Let us go!”, and “Germany! UN!”.

Scuffles also broke out between the migrants and police.

On Monday, hundreds of asylum seekers left Budapest for Austria and Germany.

But in what appears to be a policy U-turn, police...