euobserver
Police cleared the migrant camp at Budapest's main train station on Tuesday morning (Photo: Eszter Zalan)

Hungary U-turn on migrant trains prompts unrest

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Hundreds of migrants in Budapest on Tuesday (1 September) demanded to be allowed to go to Germany, after authorities barred them from boarding trains heading west.

The crowd of Syrian, Afghan, and Central Asian asylum seekers chanted “Freedom! Freedom!”, “Let us go!”, and “Germany! UN!”.

Scuffles also broke out between the migrants and police.

On Monday, hundreds of asylum seekers left Budapest for Austria and Germany.

But in what appears to be a policy U-turn, police...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Hungary defends suspension of EU asylum rules
Migrant surge creates tension on Hungary-Serbia border
