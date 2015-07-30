Tsipras threatens Syriza rebels with snap elections

Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras has threatened dissenting members of his ruling left-wing Syriza party with elections, ahead of a scheduled meeting Thursday (30 July) of Syriza's central committee to discuss internal disagreement over Greece's deal with creditors.
“I am the last person who would want elections if we had a guaranteed majority in parliament. … If I don’t have it though, we will have to go to elections,” said Tsipras in an interview with Sto Kokkino FM, according to Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here