Tsipras threatens Syriza rebels with snap elections

Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras has threatened dissenting members of his ruling left-wing Syriza party with elections, ahead of a scheduled meeting Thursday (30 July) of Syriza's central committee to discuss internal disagreement over Greece's deal with creditors.

"I am the last person who would want elections if we had a guaranteed majority in parliament. … If I don't have it though, we will have to go to elections," said Tsipras in an interview with Sto Kokkino FM, according to