Tsipras secures Italian backing ahead of EU meeting

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras has secured Italy's backing ahead of a key meeting in Brussels on Wednesday (4 February) seeking a deal on Greece's debt.
“I strongly believe that the conditions exist for Greece and European institutions to find common ground,” Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi said at a joint press conference with Tsipras in Rome, reassuring him of Italy's "strongest possible support."
However, he added that all countries “must make their own reforms”, and said that the...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here