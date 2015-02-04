Tsipras secures Italian backing ahead of EU meeting

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras has secured Italy's backing ahead of a key meeting in Brussels on Wednesday (4 February) seeking a deal on Greece's debt.

“I strongly believe that the conditions exist for Greece and European institutions to find common ground,” Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi said at a joint press conference with Tsipras in Rome, reassuring him of Italy's "strongest possible support."

However, he added that all countries “must make their own reforms”, and said that the...