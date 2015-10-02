German reunification overshadowed by migration concerns

Germany, the economic and political powerhouse of Europe, will on Saturday (3 October) mark the 25th anniversary of the reunification of East and West Germany after 45 years of separation in a world divided by the Cold War. But celebrations are overshadowed by a growing concern over the massive influx of migrants and refugees into the country.

Less than a year after the Berlin Wall came down and with the blessing of the United Kingdom, the USA, Soviet Union and France, Germany reunited...