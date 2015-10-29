Austria says won't close border, still plans small fence

Austria tried on Wednesday (28 October) to alleviate concerns over its plan to erect a fence on its border with Slovenia, the first such plan between two Schengen countries.

In a phone call in the afternoon, Austrian chancellor Werner Fayman and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker agreed that "fences have no place in Europe," the Commission said.

"There is no fence with Hungary and no fence with Slovenia," Fayman said later on Austria's ORF TV channel.

