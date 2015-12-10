Russia, IS: EU values under attack

Little more than two weeks ago, as the world turned its eyes towards the vicious terrorist attacks in Paris, violence once again flared up in Ukraine.
The current state of affairs is clear: on several fronts, the core values of Europe are threatened. Be it Islamic terrorists or Russia's wars of aggression, it is vital that we safeguard our values and interests.
In Ukraine, Russian-controlled forces still use weapons, including tanks and artillery that were supposed to be removed...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.