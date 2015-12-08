EU-Israel meetings resume after labels dispute

EU and Israeli officials held talks on farms and fisheries on Tuesday (8 December). The meeting was meant to soothe tension on settler labels. But for some, the EU just got tricked.

The talks, held in Beit Dagan, come ahead of a second meeting, on Wednesday in Jerusalem, about industry, trade, and services. The EU delegation in Tel Aviv said they’re “part of the regular, annual schedule of EU-Israel sub-committee meetings" under a bilateral pact from 2004.

But they are special in...