euobserver
A climate activist in Paris (Photo: 350.org)

EU aligns with 79 developing states in Paris on climate

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Paris,

A group of 79 developing countries from Africa, the Caribbean, and the Pacific, made a joint declaration on climate change with the European Union on Tuesday (8 December), in a sign that the EU is wielding its diplomatic clout in Paris.

The EU and the group of countries known by the acronym ACP agreed that the climate deal in Paris should be “legally binding, inclusive, fair, ambitious, durable and dynamic,” that it should have a long-term goal, and include a five-year review mechanism....

euobserver

