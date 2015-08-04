Ad
Eurotunnel said there have been 37,000 attempts by migrants since January to reach the UK (Photo: Jey OH photographie)

EU offers aid to France for migrants, shows little sympathy for UK

Migration
Rule of Law
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The EU has said it can provide aid to France as it struggles to deal with the growing number of migrants around the northern port city of Calais but has shown little sympathy for UK complaints about the situation noting that it expects more solidarity from London.

"The commission is aware that the situation as regards migrants in Calais is deteriorating. This is another stark example of the need for a greater level of solidarity and responsibility in the way we deal with migratory press...

