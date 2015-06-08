EU 'orders' Estonia and Poland to disclose tax deals

Estonia and Poland have one month to give the European Commission data on sweetheart tax deals with big companies or face court action.

The EU’s competition regulator, Margrethe Vestager, on Monday (8 June) said it’s needed to ensure competition is not undercut by unfair tax rulings.

National governments use rulings to attract corporations, but they may be illegal if they amount to state aid.

“We want to analyse them carefully to find out whether member states employ tax ru...