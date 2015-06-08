EU 'orders' Estonia and Poland to disclose tax deals

Estonia and Poland have one month to give the European Commission data on sweetheart tax deals with big companies or face court action.
The EU’s competition regulator, Margrethe Vestager, on Monday (8 June) said it’s needed to ensure competition is not undercut by unfair tax rulings.
National governments use rulings to attract corporations, but they may be illegal if they amount to state aid.
“We want to analyse them carefully to find out whether member states employ tax ru...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.