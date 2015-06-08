Ad
euobserver
Vestager issued an injunction against Estonia and Poland (Photo: Radikale Venstre)

EU 'orders' Estonia and Poland to disclose tax deals

Green Economy
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Estonia and Poland have one month to give the European Commission data on sweetheart tax deals with big companies or face court action.

The EU’s competition regulator, Margrethe Vestager, on Monday (8 June) said it’s needed to ensure competition is not undercut by unfair tax rulings.

National governments use rulings to attract corporations, but they may be illegal if they amount to state aid.

“We want to analyse them carefully to find out whether member states employ tax ru...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

LuxLeaks source appeals for EU whistleblower laws
Vestager issued an injunction against Estonia and Poland (Photo: Radikale Venstre)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections