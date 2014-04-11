Ad
The proposal seeks to ban funding for abortion and reproductive health services in developing countries (Photo: World Bank Photo Collection)

Controversy over citizens' initiative on abortion funding ban

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

A second citizens' initiative demanding a change in EU law courted controversy on Thursday (10 April) over its proposals to ban funding for abortion and reproductive health services in developing countries.

The 'One of Us' campaign is the second citizens' initiative to reach the 1 million signatures required under the Lisbon treaty.

The campaign, which has been backed by Popes Francis and Benedict, the current and former heads of the Catholic church, and backed by a number of rel...

