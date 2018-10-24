EU raises spectre of post-Brexit UK visas

UK nationals may need to buy visas to enter the EU after Brexit, if that is what the European Commission proposes next month.
The visa regime, to be discussed at a commission meeting on 13 November, could see UK adults forced to pay €60 each, fill in a three-page form, and wait up to six weeks before they get permission to enter the EU's so-called 'Schengen' travel area.
That is what would happen if the EU took the first option in its deliberation on whether to "place the United...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
