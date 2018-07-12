Nato expands despite Russian pushbacks

Nato has asked Macedonia to join the Western bloc, with US leader Donald Trump giving Russia little to smile about so far.

"We have decided to invite the government in Skopje to begin accession talks to join the alliance," the 29 Nato leaders, including Trump, said in a joint communique at a Nato summit in Brussels on Wednesday (11 July).

Macedonia will become "the 30th member" after it and Greece completed ratification of its new name, Nato head Jens Stoltenberg added.

"T...