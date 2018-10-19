Ad
euobserver
Poland's PiS ruling party's crackdown on the Supreme Court and rule of law has received more attention than its repression of sex education, contraception and abortion (Photo: pis.org.pl)

Polish left a glimmer of hope in fight against illiberal democracy

Rule of Law
EU Political
Opinion
by Malin Bjork, Brussels,

As we approach the centenary of Poland's independence next month, and ahead of local elections in Poland on Sunday (21 October), left wing MEPs will be in Warsaw to hear from progressive, left forces resisting the far right and standing up for democracy, rule of law and the rights of women and refugees.

Minority rights and women's rights are generally a valuable barometer in gauging the state of fundamental rights in a society.

For much of the 20th century, Poland had some of th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Related articles

EU ministers struggle to deal with Poland and Hungary
Poland to face EU top court on rule of law
Poland abusing Schengen for political reasons
Poland's PiS ruling party's crackdown on the Supreme Court and rule of law has received more attention than its repression of sex education, contraception and abortion (Photo: pis.org.pl)

Tags

Rule of LawEU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections