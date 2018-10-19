Polish left a glimmer of hope in fight against illiberal democracy

As we approach the centenary of Poland's independence next month, and ahead of local elections in Poland on Sunday (21 October), left wing MEPs will be in Warsaw to hear from progressive, left forces resisting the far right and standing up for democracy, rule of law and the rights of women and refugees.
Minority rights and women's rights are generally a valuable barometer in gauging the state of fundamental rights in a society.
For much of the 20th century, Poland had some of th...
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.
