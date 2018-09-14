Aid, migration and the next EU budget

Long have we known the value of the European Union as an architect for peace and democracy, for global development and for solidarity between nations.

Decades of the EU's advocacy for human rights has fortified global rules since the Second World War.

I know this personally: as a refugee at 17 years of age fleeing to Europe from Uganda, I seized Europe's welcoming hand with a gratitude that remains deep within me.

Such a Europe is becoming increasingly difficult to recognis...