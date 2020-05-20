Ad
The pandemic showed how some EU countries were forced to rely on others for key medical supplies (Photo: Leaf)

Officials: Health should become EU 'critical infrastructure'

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Senior officials are now calling for the EU's disparate healthcare systems to be included as "critical infrastructure" in the light of the interdependencies between member states exposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

A group of officials argue in a new white paper that the existing European Programme for Critical Infrastructure Protection (EPCIP) could now play a key role in EU's public h...

