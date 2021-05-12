EU chases 90m AstraZeneca vaccines in fresh legal battle

The European Union on Tuesday (11 May) launched fresh legal action against AstraZeneca - in a bid to oblige the company to deliver 90 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to EU member states by the end of June.

This is the second lawsuit filed by Brussels against the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company over delayed deliveries. But the multinational now could face financial penalties for failing to meet its contractual obligations.

The European Commission said on Tuesday the a...