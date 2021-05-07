Ad
euobserver
In total more than 100 countries back the temporarily waiver of intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines (Photo: UNICEF Ethiopia)

EU now 'open' to vaccine waiver, after Biden U-turn

Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Union is ready to discuss the proposal, now supported by the United States, to temporarily waive intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines - after opposing the move during seven months of negotiations at the international level.

"The EU is also ready to discuss any proposals that addresses the crisis in an effective and pragmatic manner," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said in a speech to the European University Institute in Florence on Thursday...

