Sakharov Prize and Polish election This WEEK

Voters in Poland will head to the ballot boxes on Sunday (15 October) in highly-contested elections — with the ruling rightwing Law and Justice (PiS) party aiming for a third term in office.
While Donald Tusk's Civic Platform (Koalicja Obywatelska) is striving to challenge the populist-nationalist party, Jarosław Kaczyński's PiS is expected to be victorious again. According to polls, they currently are on around 36 percent of the vote,...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.