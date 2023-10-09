Ad
euobserver
A rally in Poland, where the highly-anticipated election will take place on Sunday (Photo: Łódzkie Dziewuchy Dziewuchom)

Sakharov Prize and Polish election This WEEK

Agenda
EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Voters in Poland will head to the ballot boxes on Sunday (15 October) in highly-contested elections — with the ruling rightwing Law and Justice (PiS) party aiming for a third term in office.

While Donald Tusk's Civic Platform (Koalicja Obywatelska) is striving to challenge the populist-nationalist party, Jarosław Kaczyński's PiS is expected to be victorious again. According to polls, they currently are on around 36 percent of the vote,...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
AgendaEU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Socialist MEPs asked to support Vox nominee for Sakharov prize
Gloves off, as Polish ruling party fights for power
Poland's culture of fear after three years of abortion 'ban'
A rally in Poland, where the highly-anticipated election will take place on Sunday (Photo: Łódzkie Dziewuchy Dziewuchom)

Tags

AgendaEU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections