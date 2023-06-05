Ad
euobserver
New rules mean that retailers, for example, can face civil liability if the items they are selling in the EU have been manufactured using child labour (Photo: ILO Asia-Pacific)

Analysis

Final steps for EU's due diligence on supply chains law

EU Political
Green Economy
Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The collapse of the Rana Plaza factory complex in Bangladesh, where over 1,000 people died in 2013, raised awareness about the fashion industry's poor working conditions and labour abuses.

But how can a certified factory suddenly fall down? Due diligence of well-known fashion brands such as Primark, Mango, and Benetton failed.

For years, major companies have been subjected to increased criticism for the impact of their operations on human rights and the environment.

In 2021...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyAnalysis

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

How Berlin and Paris sold-out the EU corporate due diligence law
'Corporate due diligence'? - a reality check before EP votes
Cardinals speak out: EU needs corporate due diligence
EU corporate due diligence: new rules, or businesses rule?
New rules mean that retailers, for example, can face civil liability if the items they are selling in the EU have been manufactured using child labour (Photo: ILO Asia-Pacific)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyAnalysis

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections