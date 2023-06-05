Final steps for EU's due diligence on supply chains law

The collapse of the Rana Plaza factory complex in Bangladesh, where over 1,000 people died in 2013, raised awareness about the fashion industry's poor working conditions and labour abuses.

But how can a certified factory suddenly fall down? Due diligence of well-known fashion brands such as Primark, Mango, and Benetton failed.

For years, major companies have been subjected to increased criticism for the impact of their operations on human rights and the environment.

