Ad
euobserver
Spain proposes to cut the working week to 38.5 hours next year, and to 37.5 hours by 2025 (Photo: Unsplash)

Spanish plan to cut working week to 38.5 hours in 2024

EU Political
Health & Society
by Paula Soler, Brussels,

A shorter working week could be on the cards in Spain — if an agreement between the socialists (PSOE) and the leftwing Sumar party to form a government goes through.

Following the inconclusive results of July's election, acting prime minister Pedro Sanchez is still trying to secure a sufficient parliamentary majority.

On Tuesday (24 October), Sanchez reached an agreement with Sumar to form a government, but further negotia...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Related articles

EU workers' rights missing from landmark AI law
Women at risk from shoddy EU laws on domestic workers
How does a 32-hour working week sound?
Spain's €20,000 for all 23-year olds: radical, realistic, or ridiculous?
Spain proposes to cut the working week to 38.5 hours next year, and to 37.5 hours by 2025 (Photo: Unsplash)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections