Spanish plan to cut working week to 38.5 hours in 2024

A shorter working week could be on the cards in Spain — if an agreement between the socialists (PSOE) and the leftwing Sumar party to form a government goes through.
Following the inconclusive results of July's election, acting prime minister Pedro Sanchez is still trying to secure a sufficient parliamentary majority.
On Tuesday (24 October), Sanchez reached an agreement with Sumar to form a government, but further negotia...
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
