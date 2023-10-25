Estonia and Finland focus on Chinese ship in pipeline mystery

Estonia is pursuing the same Chinese ship as Finland in its enquiries into the latest mystery to strike Nato's underwater pipes and cables.

"Further investigation will focus more on the [Chinese] vessel and its activity," Estonian state prosecutor Triinu Olev told EUobserver on Wednesday (25 October).

"We are working with our [Nato and EU] partners to check all other sites of underwater infrastructure," Estonia's foreign minister Margus Tsahkna also said, in a sign of how badly t...