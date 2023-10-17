Power grid spending needs to double to €600bn, IEA warns

Between now and 2040, the world needs to build or refurbish 80m km of power grid to ensure renewable power supplies meet climate targets, the International Energy Agency reported on Tuesday (17 October) — the equivalent of the entire existing global grid.
"One trend is very clear: the world is going into the direction of clean energy, and it is going very fast," IEA's executiv...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
