Ad
euobserver
EU commissioner for international partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, at the event. Some 3.4 billion people (nearly half of the world's population) live on less than €5.20 a day (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Global North-South inequality — can the EU do anything?

Green Economy
Health & Society
by Paula Soler, Brussels,

Global inequality is growing, and the future of the world will depend largely on relations between North and South, said MEP Udo Bullmann (S&D) at a high-level panel in the European Parliament on Tuesday (10 October).

"Half of the global wealth is concentrated in the hands of a small coup of the richest, while 3.8 billion people live in absolute poverty," Bullmann stressed. "It i...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyHealth & Society

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Related articles

Who's afraid of the Global South?
Debt crisis undermines climate action in the Global South
The good, the bad, and the ugly of Macron's Global South summit
Towards a new EU relationship with northern Africa
EU commissioner for international partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, at the event. Some 3.4 billion people (nearly half of the world's population) live on less than €5.20 a day (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Tags

Green EconomyHealth & Society

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections