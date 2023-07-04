What happens when your media organisation is 'undesirable' in Russia

Last week, the Russian General Prosecutor's Office declared our publication Novaya Gazeta Europe an "undesirable organisation".
The 'undesirable' designation means that individuals holding Russian passports could face administrative or criminal penalties for any form of cooperation with us, including writing texts, attending meetings, sending donations and sharing our journalism on social media.
Last March, jo...
Mikhail Komin is editor at independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta Europe, and currently a resident journalist at EUobserver.
