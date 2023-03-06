Biden-Von der Leyen meet, and migration in focus This WEEK

This week the EU Commission will be busy reinforcing transatlantic relations while trying to salvage a key piece of green legislation.

On Friday (10 March), EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will meet US president Joe Biden in the White House.

The two are expected to discuss clean energy and supply chains and also US green subsidies, which have irked EU countries worried that it will hurt their economies.

Biden's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), worth around €40...