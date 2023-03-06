Ad
euobserver
Ursula von der Leyen, EU Commission president, meeting US president Joe Biden last year at the G20 summit in Bali (Photo: European Commission)

Biden-Von der Leyen meet, and migration in focus This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

This week the EU Commission will be busy reinforcing transatlantic relations while trying to salvage a key piece of green legislation.

On Friday (10 March), EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will meet US president Joe Biden in the White House.

The two are expected to discuss clean energy and supply chains and also US green subsidies, which have irked EU countries worried that it will hurt their economies.

Biden's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), worth around €40...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Crotone shipwreck triggers police vs coastguard blame game
Study: EU on track to smash 2030 40% clean energy target
EU wants to ban new fossil-fuel cars from 2035
Welcome to Work Week
Ursula von der Leyen, EU Commission president, meeting US president Joe Biden last year at the G20 summit in Bali (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections