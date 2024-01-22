Middle East, Egypt, Nato exercise in focus This WEEK

EU foreign affairs ministers will meet in Brussels on Monday (22 January) to discuss the situation in the Middle East during a carefully choreographed day of Middle Eastern diplomacy in Brussels.

Foreign ministers will discuss migration over breakfast with Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry. They will later meet in person with Israeli foreign minister Yisrael Katz to discuss the Gaza war. The 27 will then discuss the war again over lunch with Shoukry and the Jordanian and Saudi fo...