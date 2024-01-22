Ad
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell will meet Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry on Tuesday (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Middle East, Egypt, Nato exercise in focus This WEEK

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

EU foreign affairs ministers will meet in Brussels on Monday (22 January) to discuss the situation in the Middle East during a carefully choreographed day of Middle Eastern diplomacy in Brussels.

Foreign ministers will discuss migration over breakfast with Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry. They will later meet in person with Israeli foreign minister Yisrael Katz to discuss the Gaza war. The 27 will then discuss the war again over lunch with Shoukry and the Jordanian and Saudi fo...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

