Ad
euobserver
Crypto service providers must now perform due diligence checks on customers making transactions above €1,000 (Photo: fdecomite)

EU approves new anti-money laundering deal

Rule of Law
Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The EU reached a provisional agreement early Wednesday morning (17 January) that will give the bloc more powers to combat money laundering and terrorist financing through high-value assets and crypto.

Crypto service providers must now perform due diligence checks on customers making transactions above €1,000 to prevent fraudsters, organised crime and terrorists from legitimising their dirty money through financial loopholes.

"I am very happy we've successfully closed this deal b...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawGreen Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Madrid steps up bid to host EU anti-money laundering hub
New measures to shield the EU against money laundering
Plans take shape for EU anti-money laundering hub
Crypto service providers must now perform due diligence checks on customers making transactions above €1,000 (Photo: fdecomite)

Tags

Rule of LawGreen Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections