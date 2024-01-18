EU approves new anti-money laundering deal

The EU reached a provisional agreement early Wednesday morning (17 January) that will give the bloc more powers to combat money laundering and terrorist financing through high-value assets and crypto.
Crypto service providers must now perform due diligence checks on customers making transactions above €1,000 to prevent fraudsters, organised crime and terrorists from legitimising their dirty money through financial loopholes.
"I am very happy we've successfully closed this deal b...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
