Bulgaria set to deport Saudi activist despite release order

Bulgaria's national security agency wants to deport a detained Saudi dissident back to Riyadh — despite a court demanding his immediate release.
With his deportation order appeal due on Monday (12 February), fears are mounting among rights defenders that Bulgaria will send 30 year-old Abdulrahman al-Khalidi back to Saudi Arabia.
"The Bulgarian judiciary had clearly issued decisions in Abdulrahman's favour," said Lina Al-Hathloul from ALQST, a UK-based NGO working on promoting huma...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
