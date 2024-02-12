Ad
Busmantsi detention centre, near the Bulgarian capital Sofia, has a capacity of around 400 (Photo: Global Detention Project)

Bulgaria set to deport Saudi activist despite release order

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Bulgaria's national security agency wants to deport a detained Saudi dissident back to Riyadh — despite a court demanding his immediate release.

With his deportation order appeal due on Monday (12 February), fears are mounting among rights defenders that Bulgaria will send 30 year-old Abdulrahman al-Khalidi back to Saudi Arabia.

"The Bulgarian judiciary had clearly issued decisions in Abdulrahman's favour," said Lina Al-Hathloul from ALQST, a UK-based NGO working on promoting huma...

