A second von der Leyen term at EU helm 'not a done deal'

German conservative Ursula von der Leyen is hoping to steer Europe through the next four-year chapter of its story, as she seeks reappointment for European Commission president after the June European elections.

Her announcement at a congress of the centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party in Berlin on Monday (19 February) came as no surprise, but her second term is not a done deal.

Whether she will stay at the helm of the EU executive until 2029 is mainly a decision o...