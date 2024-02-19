A second von der Leyen term at EU helm 'not a done deal'

German conservative Ursula von der Leyen is hoping to steer Europe through the next four-year chapter of its story, as she seeks reappointment for European Commission president after the June European elections.
Her announcement at a congress of the centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party in Berlin on Monday (19 February) came as no surprise, but her second term is not a done deal.
Whether she will stay at the helm of the EU executive until 2029 is mainly a decision o...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
