Judit Varga was tipped as Hungary's potential next EU commissioner (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Child-abuse fiasco could delay Hungary's Nato vote

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Hungary's paedophile scandal could further delay Sweden's Nato entry, while weakening Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán on the EU stage.

Hungarian MPs were waiting for 21 February to see if Orbán would put Sweden's Nato-entry ratification on the parliament's spring agenda.

Hungary is the last of 31 Nato allies to give Sweden the all-clear, amid growing US and German pressure for Orbán to give way.

But following the Hungarian president's shock resignation on Saturday (...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

