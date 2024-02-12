Child-abuse fiasco could delay Hungary's Nato vote

Hungary's paedophile scandal could further delay Sweden's Nato entry, while weakening Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán on the EU stage.

Hungarian MPs were waiting for 21 February to see if Orbán would put Sweden's Nato-entry ratification on the parliament's spring agenda.

Hungary is the last of 31 Nato allies to give Sweden the all-clear, amid growing US and German pressure for Orbán to give way.

But following the Hungarian president's shock resignation on Saturday (...