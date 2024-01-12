EU raises Cyprus NGO bombing with authorities during visit

The European Commission says it has discussed with Cypriot authorities the 5 January bombing of an NGO fighting racism in the capital Nicosia.

A commission spokesperson said the issue had been raised by EU home affairs Ylva Johansson during her visit on the island only days after the offices at Kisa were bombed.

Kisa is a Nicosia-based NGO that campaigns against discrimination and provides free legal and social services to mig...