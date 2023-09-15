Ad
euobserver
Germany's Spargelzeit season attracts thousands of Polish and Romanian workers (Photo: rainy city)

MEPs look to Spain for EU breakthrough on seasonal workers

Health & Society
Opinion
by Gabriele Bischoff and Dragoș Pîslaru, Brussels,

As summer ends, so does the harvest season.

In Romania, farmers have been bustling, presenting ripe strawberries, cherries, and crisp lettuce in markets spread across towns and cities.

In Germany, the beloved asparagus season "Spargelzeit" has ended. Harvesting asparagus and berries by hand requires both skill and endurance.

The harvesters are paid per quantity and if the quality of the harvested products is inferior, they receive less money.

Brandenburg — the regio...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Gabriele Bischoff is a German MEP and vice-president of the centre-left S&D group in the European Parliament. Dragoș Pîslaru is a Romanian liberal MEP and economist who chairs the EU Parliament's employment committee.

Related articles

Coronavirus threat to EU farm seasonal workers
Non-EU seasonal workers to get equal rights
How law encourages exploitation of migrant workers
Germany's Spargelzeit season attracts thousands of Polish and Romanian workers (Photo: rainy city)

Tags

Health & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Gabriele Bischoff is a German MEP and vice-president of the centre-left S&D group in the European Parliament. Dragoș Pîslaru is a Romanian liberal MEP and economist who chairs the EU Parliament's employment committee.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections