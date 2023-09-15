MEPs look to Spain for EU breakthrough on seasonal workers

As summer ends, so does the harvest season.
In Romania, farmers have been bustling, presenting ripe strawberries, cherries, and crisp lettuce in markets spread across towns and cities.
In Germany, the beloved asparagus season "Spargelzeit" has ended. Harvesting asparagus and berries by hand requires both skill and endurance.
The harvesters are paid per quantity and if the quality of the harvested products is inferior, they receive less money.
Brandenburg — the regio...
Gabriele Bischoff is a German MEP and vice-president of the centre-left S&D group in the European Parliament. Dragoș Pîslaru is a Romanian liberal MEP and economist who chairs the EU Parliament's employment committee.
