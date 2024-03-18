Europol: Israel-Gaza galvanising Jihadist recruitment in Europe

Israel's mass killing in the Gaza Strip is being used by Hamas and others to recruit a next generation of militants and jihadists in the EU.

The findings by the EU's police agency Europol come amid wider international outrage over Israel's military campaign, following the 7 October terror attacks that led to mass hostage taking and the murder of some 1,200 Israelis.

Israel has since killed more than 31,000 mostly civilians in Gaza...