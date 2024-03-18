Ad
Earlier this month, Belgian police arrested four teens over an alleged jihadi plot (Photo: EUobserver)

Europol: Israel-Gaza galvanising Jihadist recruitment in Europe

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Israel's mass killing in the Gaza Strip is being used by Hamas and others to recruit a next generation of militants and jihadists in the EU.

The findings by the EU's police agency Europol come amid wider international outrage over Israel's military campaign, following the 7 October terror attacks that led to mass hostage taking and the murder of some 1,200 Israelis.

Israel has since killed more than 31,000 mostly civilians in Gaza...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

