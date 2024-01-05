Ad
euobserver
A protest has been organised by the opposition Law and Justice Party (PiS) for next Thursday 11 January

Media law reform poses major test for Tusk as PiS fights back

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Krzysztof Bobinski, WARSAW,

The current clash in Poland between the newly elected centrist government and the opposition Law and Justice Party (PiS) over the future of public service media marks a key test for prime minister Donald Tusk in his bid to restore the country's rule of law after eight years of populist rule.

The PiS opposition is fiercely resisting the sacking of its loyalist supporters from crucial positions in Polish Radio and TV from which they supported their government since 2016 despite national m...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Krzysztof Bobinski is a board member of the Society of Journalists, in Warsaw, an independent NGO. He was the Financial Times correspondent in Warsaw from 1976 to 2000. He worked at the Polish Institute of Foreign Affairs (PISM) and was co-chair of the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum.

Related articles

Tusk's difficult in-tray on Poland's judicial independence
Kaczyński loses grip on Poland after eight years
Repairing the arts in Poland after eight years of PiS
The poisoned legacy of Poland's PiS for Tusk — pension reform
A protest has been organised by the opposition Law and Justice Party (PiS) for next Thursday 11 January

Tags

Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Krzysztof Bobinski is a board member of the Society of Journalists, in Warsaw, an independent NGO. He was the Financial Times correspondent in Warsaw from 1976 to 2000. He worked at the Polish Institute of Foreign Affairs (PISM) and was co-chair of the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections