Ad
euobserver
The erection of border fences and walls continues, as EU states shore up external borders (Photo: Jannik, Unsplash)

NGOs: EU asylum overhaul will create 'cruel system'

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Rights defenders are issuing dire warnings that the EU's overhaul of its asylum system risks curtailing international protection standards.

Just as co-legislators aim to hammer out an agreement behind closed doors, over 50 organisations on Monday (18 December) warned that a potential deal risks creating an "ill-functioning, costly, and cruel system."

Their warning is based on the latest negotia...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Crunch talks seek breakthrough on EU asylum overhaul
EU presidency seeks to place kids and families in asylum detention
EU creating new incentive for illegal pushbacks
The erection of border fences and walls continues, as EU states shore up external borders (Photo: Jannik, Unsplash)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections