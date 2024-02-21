Ad
euobserver
The European Union Border Assistance Mission for the Rafah Crossing Point (EUBAM Rafah) cannot be deployed due to security reasons (Photo: UNRWA)

Feature

Only Palestinians paying thousands of dollars leave Gaza

EU & the World
EU Political
by Emma Sofia Dedorson, Paris,
The European Union Border Assistance Mission for the Rafah Crossing Point (EUBAM Rafah) cannot be deployed due to security reasons (Photo: UNRWA)

Despite the high risk of dying from war, starvation or disease, Gazans are still not allowed to enter Egypt — except for those who bribe the authorities.

And the European Union Border Assistance Mission for the Rafah Crossing Point (EUBAM Rafah) cannot be deployed due to security reasons.

This comes amid international criticism calling for Israel to call off its ground operations in Rafah, ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalFeature

Author Bio

Emma Sofia Dedorson is a Paris-based journalist covering politics, culture and society in France, Spain and Italy.

Related articles

Seven ways Gaza conflict gets misreported in Europe
Looming EU-Egypt deal prompts fears for future Gaza refugees
Gaza war 'pressing' EU on Egypt anti-migrant deal
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections