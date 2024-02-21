Only Palestinians paying thousands of dollars leave Gaza

Despite the high risk of dying from war, starvation or disease, Gazans are still not allowed to enter Egypt — except for those who bribe the authorities.
And the European Union Border Assistance Mission for the Rafah Crossing Point (EUBAM Rafah) cannot be deployed due to security reasons.
This comes amid international criticism calling for Israel to call off its ground operations in Rafah, ...
Emma Sofia Dedorson is a Paris-based journalist covering politics, culture and society in France, Spain and Italy.