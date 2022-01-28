EU takes WTO action against China over 'bullying' Lithuania

The EU launched a case against China at the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Thursday (27 January) over its coercive practices against Lithuania and exporters from other member states.

"Let me me be clear, these measures are a threat to the integrity of the EU single market," commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis told reporters, and added: "these affect intra-EU trade and EU supply chains and negative impact on EU industry."

The move signifies a further escalation between ...