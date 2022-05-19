Ad
euobserver
The US hard-right Conservative Political Action Conference is being held for the first time in Europe (Photo: Helena Malikova)

Ultraconservatives in Putin's shadow

EU & the World
EU Political
EU Scream
by EU Scream, Brussels,

Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine has threatened to be a public relations disaster for hard-right gatherings like the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Previous editions featured Putin supporters — and a CPAC meeting getting underway in Budapest will feature Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán, who remains on highly cordial terms with the Kremlin.

So what playbook ca...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalEU Scream

Author Bio

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

Related articles

Why Orbán won't really change his spots
Relief in Slovenia following 'Mini-Orbán' election defeat
Will 'Putin's Nato' follow Warsaw Pact into obscurity?
Emboldened Orbán will not abandon Moscow
The US hard-right Conservative Political Action Conference is being held for the first time in Europe (Photo: Helena Malikova)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalEU Scream

Author Bio

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections