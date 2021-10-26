Nine countries oppose EU gas market reform

Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark and six other countries have signed a letter saying they cannot back any reform conflicting with the gas and energy markets - including a reform of the EU electricity markets.
Spain and France have called for a fundamental rewrite of gas-buying rules ahead of the Emergency Council of environmental ministers on Tuesday (26 October).
But hopes for a new agreement seem squashed even before the meeting could start.
Denmark, Germany, Austri...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
