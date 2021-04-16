Polish court pushes out critical ombudsman

Poland's controversial Constitutional Tribunal ruled on Thursday (15 April) that the country's human rights ombudsman should be removed from his post in three months, in a move that is seen as another attempt by the Warsaw government to exert control over independent institutions.
The opposition said the move from the tribunal, which is seen as being government-controlled, aimed to remove one of the Warsaw government's most strident critics.
Adam Bodnar has been a leading defend...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.