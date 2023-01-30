No internet, light, heat: how war-hit Ukrainians remote-work

It was a Friday in mid-December when Anastasia and her husband woke up to the sound of explosions and ran for cover. There was no electricity or water. The last she heard from her father in Zaporiya, there had already been 12 shelling incidents. Friday was followed by Saturday and Sunday. The flat where they live in Dnipro had lost warmth in those days, and electricity and water still did not flow, but "the worst part was not knowing what was going on outside, and whether our relatives or fri...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.