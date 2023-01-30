Ad
euobserver
Anastasia's wardrobe-turned-work shelter (Photo: Anastasia K.)

Feature

No internet, light, heat: how war-hit Ukrainians remote-work

Ukraine
by Paula Soler, Brussels,
Anastasia's wardrobe-turned-work shelter (Photo: Anastasia K.)

It was a Friday in mid-December when Anastasia and her husband woke up to the sound of explosions and ran for cover. There was no electricity or water. The last she heard from her father in Zaporiya, there had already been 12 shelling incidents. Friday was followed by Saturday and Sunday. The flat where they live in Dnipro had lost warmth in those days, and electricity and water still did not flow, but "the worst part was not knowing what was going on outside, and whether our relatives or fri...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
UkraineFeature

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Related articles

What happened to the non-Ukrainian refugees from Ukraine?
Why Putin war crimes 'tribunal' will need backing of Global South
EU couldn't handle a million refugees, how will it handle a billion?
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections